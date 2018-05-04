He thought someone lit a firecracker at a Longs party. Then, he realized he was shot

A 24-year-old Conway man said he was at a "little get together" in Longs Thursday night, when he heard a "loud bang" thinking it was a firecracker.
But, it wasn't a firecracker, according to Horry County police, and was actually the sound of a gunshot.
The victim told officers he thought someone at the party lit a firecracker until he felt a "stinging sensation" on his side, an incident report explains.
At that moment, the man realized he had been shot.
Police say the victim was transported to an Horry County Fire Rescue station for treatment before he was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
When officers went to the home located on McNeil Chapel Road, they were unable to locate any shell casings or shot gun shells, the report states.
The victim's wounds were non-life threatening.
Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman for HCPD, said there is no suspect information to release as of Friday afternoon and police continue to investigate.
