Blood, shells found at scene of Horry County shooting

A victim is in critical, but stable condition following a shooting early Friday morning in the Conway area.
According to Horry County Police, the Conway City Police were told of a shooting victim at Conway Medial Center around 12:30 a.m. The investigation determined the shooting happened in Horry County's jurisdiction along Stack House Drive, according to a police report.
Officers went to the scene and found several shell casings in front of the home and blood on the front porch, according to the report.
Police secured the scene and started a crime log.
Horry County Police is not seeking suspects, according to spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, but the incident remains under investigation.
