Brawl at 3rd Avenue bar led to parking-lot shooting

Myrtle Beach police say there was a confrontation with 10 to 12 people inside Donny's Saloon before about five shots rang out in the parking lot early Thursday morning, according to an incident report.

An officer said he heard four to five gunshots and then was dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to 1213 3rd Avenue S. where he saw a "large, hostile crowd" in the parking lot. Nobody was hurt, but the victim's vehicle was shot twice, the report said.

The confrontation inside the saloon was between two groups, the report said. The people were asked to leave by management, said Capt. Joey Crosby, Myrtle Beach police spokesperson.

Officers said one group of people got into a red, four-door car and fired four to five rounds at a victim in the other group, the report said. The driver of the red vehicle fled toward 3rd Avenue South, and city cameras show the vehicle's direction, according to the report.

During the investigation, police said a fight broke out between two men, and one was taken to jail.

The victim of the shooting refused to sign a consent to search form for his vehicle, police said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong