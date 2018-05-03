They met by a trash can for the drug deal, one was assaulted with a BB gun, cops say

It all started with a drug deal by a trash can, a BB gun and marijuana on Wednesday night, according to an Horry County police report.
And a victim who was also the suspect, police said.
Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. to Burcale Drive after reports of an assault, authorities said. Police found the 17-year-old victim in his vehicle at the scene, attempting to leave, the report said. The victim told police he was allegedly assaulted during a drug deal by two men dressed in all black and wearing black masks, the report said.
Police said the victim had small cuts on his chest and the side of his head, but didn't want medical treatment.
Officers let the victim leave the scene, the report said.
While trying to find suspects, police were flagged down by the complainant, who said the victim was in the area during the assault and was attempting to throw evidence into the woods, the report said.
The officer found marijuana scattered on the ground and a broken black BB gun, authorities said.
Police left the scene and went to the victim's house, the report said. The victim ran out of the home's side door and jumped over a fence, police said. Officers spoke with the victim's father, who was told to inform law enforcement when his son returned home, the report said.
About 12:40 a.m., the father called police and said the victim was willing to talk, police said.
The victim was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana. He told police he set up a meeting spot at a trash can to sell marijuana to two unknown suspects, and during the transaction one of the suspects allegedly held a BB gun to the victim's head and hit him with the handle of the gun while the other suspect tried to take the drugs, police said.
The victim said he began to struggle and the marijuana scattered all over the ground, the report said. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, officers said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments