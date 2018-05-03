He charged into a home, shot 2 people, cops say. Now, police are looking for him

Horry County police say a 24-year-old man is wanted in connection to a Longs shooting.

Rodrez Stanley is wanted in connection with attempted murder, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Horry County police say Rodrez Stanley is wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection to an April 22, 2018 shooting in Longs. Horry County Police Department

Police said they believe Stanley went to a home on St. Johns Circle in Longs on April 22 and began shooting at multiple victims, according to a HCPD Facebook post.

Two victims were shot, authorities said.

Police were called to St. Johns Circle about 11 p.m. April 22 after reports of a burglary, a report said. But the call changed to a shooting after police arrived and saw one victim on the floor holding "something to the right buttocks," police said.

Officers said there were at least two other witnesses and another victim in the room. The other victim, who was shot through the lower part of his leg, told police the suspects came in through the back door and shot them, the report said.

