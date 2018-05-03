Coroner identifies Flintlake shooting victims

A husband and wife died in a shooting at the Flintlake Apartments outside of Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
On Thursday, the office identified Samantha Cox, 27 and Brian Cox, 31, as the two people killed in the incident. They were both from Indiana and lived in the complex.
Horry County Police responded to Flintlake Court for the reported shooting at about 5: 30 p.m. Samantha Cox was pronounced dead at the scene and Brian Cox died after being taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
Officers sectioned off a section around building 640 while they waited for investigators to arrive.
Police described the shooting as a domestic incident. Several neighbors said they didn't hear any gunshots and were only alerted there was an issue when they saw police arrive.
