Police investigating overnight shooting at Myrtle Beach bar

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at Donny's Saloon on 3rd Avenue South, according to police spokesperson Capt. Joey Crosby.
Officers were dispatched to the bar at 1213 3rd Avenue S. early Thursday morning after reports of a shooting that allegedly happened in the parking lot, Crosby said.
A victim was sitting inside his vehicle when an unknown person shot at the car, Crosby said. The victim was not injured, but the vehicle was damaged, he said.
Investigators were called to the scene and learned a fight happened inside the business, and management asked those involved to leave, Crosby said.
The victim is refusing to cooperate with investigators, he said.
