Want to report local crime? There's a new app for that

The Horry County Police Department is the first in the county to launch its own mobile app, providing citizens another way to report crime.
The department announced Wednesday the free app is available to download on Android and iOS devices.
“Our goal at the Horry County Police Department is to be a responsive and proactive agency.” HCPD Chief Joe Hill said in a news release. “One of the ways in which we accomplish this is through direct and open communication with the people we serve. Our new mobile app will afford us the opportunity to successfully reach this goal.”
Those who download the app may learn more about the department's divisions, send pictures and even receive emergency push notifications that provide critical information.
An additional feature to the app is the ability to report crime — but you can't do it anonymously.
You must fill out a form providing your name, phone number, email and a message explaining the crime.
Drug tips, traffic complaints and general crime tips may be submitted through the app.
When you initially download and open the app, you have the option to allow HCPD to "access your location," a common message that pops up after downloading other apps.
You may allow access "only while using the app," but some features might not work while the app is in the background.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments