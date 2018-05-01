How 1 wrong turn led police to drugs, cash and a safe during a traffic stop

Three people were taken to jail Sunday after Myrtle Beach police found drugs, a gun, thousands in cash and a safe during a traffic stop, according to an incident report.
Officers made a traffic stop about 8:45 p.m. at 27th Avenue North and North Kings Highway after the driver of a Kia Soul allegedly made an improper turn, police said.
A suspect in the back seat was making "furtive movements" with his hand that was in a bag, the report said. He was asked by police to take his hand out of the bag, according to the report. The man then opened the vehicle's door and officers said they saw a clear plastic bag with marijuana on the floorboard and could smell marijuana in the vehicle, the report said.
Three suspects were detained and the car was searched, according to the report. Officers found:
- A black firearm
- 50 bullets
- A holster
- 8.4 grams of marijuana
- $8,260 in cash
- Cell phones
- A safe
- 1.5 grams of meth
- 1.8 grams of cocaine
- 2.4 grams of heroin
- Four MDMA pills
- One blue oval pill
- One hydrocodone pill
Police said the offenders did not claim the narcotics or gun found in the vehicle.
Jamel Angelo Hailey, 27, Shedrick Ladon Campbell, 40, and Jessica Lynn Strickland, 36, were charged with possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Hailey was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said he had been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.
Campbell was also charged with open container. Strickland was charged with a possession of a schedule II pill.
Officers said the safe was empty and warrants were issued to search the cell phones found in the vehicle.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
