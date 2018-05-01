Conway area residents wake to gunfire, bullets in homes, cops say

Horry County police said people were awoken in the Conway area early Tuesday after "multiple houses had been hit by gunfire" within 30 minutes.

The shootings were related, police said.

One shooting happened about 2:10 a.m. on March Road and another happened minutes later on Cottage Creek Circle, according to incident reports.

At a March Road residence, shots were fired into the home, a report said. Items were seized across from the scene and side yard, but those items were redacted from the report by Horry County Police Department.

Victims at a Cottage Creek Circle home told police they were sleeping when they heard five "loud bangs" and thought it was fireworks, the report said. A victim said she heard something crash through the bedroom window, and saw a bullet had been fired through the window and wall into the bedroom closet, according to the report. The victim said she continued to hear shots fired in the distance, police said.

Early Monday morning on Beau Street, about one mile from Tuesday's shootings, a man said he was awoken by gunshots, but did not see any suspects, according to a Horry County police report. Officers arrived to the home about 2:30 a.m. and found 13 shell casings from a .45 caliber handgun behind the home, the report said.

