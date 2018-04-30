Police investigate shooting in Myrtle Beach

Police are searching the area around a Myrtle Beach apartment complex off 3rd Avenue South after someone fired a gun.

Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said officers are investigating at the Piper's Pointe Apartments in central Myrtle Beach, but he said he did not think anyone was injured.

"We have no evidence right now that indicates the weapon was shot at someone," he said.

An officer at the scene said, according to witnesses, two cars pulled up and the occupants got into a fight. Then somebody fired a shot in the air and everybody fled.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Some of the complex's occupants were outside watching the police after the incident and at least one asked if residents were safe.

Piper's Pointe has been the scene of a number of reported crimes, according to police records. In January, a man was beaten with a gun and robbed of almost $2,000 in the middle of the day.