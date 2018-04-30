Myrtle Beach business owner could get prison time for tax fraud

A Myrtle Beach woman has plead guilty in federal court to filing a false tax return, understating more than $1.4 million in gross receipts, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
Stephanie M. Campellone, 46, owner of Mastercare Contracting Inc., diverted a "large portion" of the company's income into her personal bank accounts and under-reported taxable gross receipts on tax returns from 2012 to 2014, the release said.
Campellone also under-reported her income on personal tax returns, Drake said.
"Specifically, for the three years in question, Campellone understated over $1,460,000.00 in gross receipts," the release states. "As a result of this conduct, Campellone owes over $447,000.00 of additional income taxes."
U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell accepted the plea in Florence, and will impose sentence after he has reviewed the presentence report, which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office, the release said.
Drake said the maximum penalty Campellone can receive is three years in prison and a fine of $100,000.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
