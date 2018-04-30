'He was awoken by gunshots': Here's what police say was found in a Conway-area yard

A Conway-area man was awoken by gunshots early Monday morning on Beau Street, but did not see any suspects, according to a Horry County police report.

Officers arrived to the home about 2:30 a.m. and found 13 shell casings from a .45 caliber handgun behind the home, the report said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The victim told police he was sleeping and the sound of gunshots woke him up, according to the report. He called 911 and stayed inside his house until police arrived, authorities said. The victim said he does not know who would want to harm him.

A neighbor told police he may have footage of the suspect on his home security cameras, the report said.

On June 13, 2017, police said 48-year-old Darryl Hunte was shot to death late in the evening in a drive-by at his home on Beau Street. Richard Andrew Whidby, 19, of Conway was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong