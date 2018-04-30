He had needles, cocaine in the vehicle with 2 missing children at 4 a.m., police said

Horry County police say two children were in an SUV with a man who was allegedly caught with cocaine and needles during an early-morning traffic stop Sunday.
Gregory Travis, 31, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession of cocaine and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Officers responded to an "attempt to locate" call about 4:30 a.m. after two children were reported missing, according to an Horry County police report. Travis was pulled over on Weyburn Street in the Myrtle Beach area with two children in the car, police said. One child was awake and playing on a tablet, and the other child was asleep in the backseat floorboard, the report said.
Police said the vehicle is owned by the mother of the children, who was allowing Travis to drive the vehicle. The report is unclear of the relationship between the children and Travis.
During the investigation, officers said the suspect kept "acting nervous and attempting to get in the vehicle." Police said there were multiple needles in plain view in the trunk of the SUV that could be seen through the glass and needle caps in the driver's seat floorboard. Also in plain view on the floorboard by the driver's seat was a clear baggy with a crystal-like substance, the report said.
Travis was arrested by police, and then told officers cocaine was in the baggy, according to the report. Officers also found a bottle of trazodone, a non-narcotic, that was not prescribed to Travis, the report said.
The mother came to the scene and took custody of the children and the vehicle, police said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments