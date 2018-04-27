Myrtle Beach business owners arrested for not paying taxes

Two Myrtle Beach Business owners were arrested Friday morning for failing to pay more than $90,000 in taxes.
Darren and Sharon Farley, who own and operate Air Comfort Heating and Cooling Services of Myrtle Beach Inc., were arrested by South Carolina Department of Revenue agents for six counts each of failing to collect and pay withholding taxes, according to a new release.
According to the SCDNR, for tax years 2011 through 2016, Darren and Sharon Farley withheld taxes from employees’ paychecks and knowingly failed to file tax returns and remit the taxes to the SCDOR. The total amount the two failed to pay totaled $90,273, according to the release.
As of 9:30 a.m., bot defendants were in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and no bail had been set.
If convicted, the Farleys each face fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per each count, according to SCDNR.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments