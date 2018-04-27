Jury returns mixed verdict in North Myrtle K&W killing

A Horry County Jury convicted Nicolas McIver on all accounts for killing Amanda Fisher in July 2016 in the North Myrtle Beach K&W Cafeteria parking lot.
He will serve 45 years in prison.
While his co-defendant, Terrell Freeman, was found not guilty on the most serious counts, he was found guilty of grand larceny.
He will spend five years in prison.
The jury spent a total of three hours over two days deliberating before handing down its verdict on Friday against McIver and Freeman, both from the Charlotte area.
The jury found McIver guilty of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny. Freeman was found not guilty of murder and the possession charge.
Prosecutors said the two met Fisher in Myrtle Beach in July where they spent a night partying. The group went to North Carolina before the three returned to the North Myrtle Beach area where Fisher was shot once in the head.
McIver and Freeman removed her body from a car and left it in the parking lot. McIver then drove Fisher's car to the Charlotte area where he burned it. Freeman drove McIver's truck back to the Charlotte area.
