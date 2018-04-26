Police: Several cars reported broken into within hours in North Myrtle Beach

Several people reported their cars were broken into around North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, according to police reports.
City spokesperson Patrick Dowling said it's unknown if the incidents are connected, but three of the break-ins happened in the same neighborhood.
The first break-in was reported about 6:35 a.m. at 1627 Crosswinds Ave., a report said. The victim said her car was left unlocked, and three fishing poles, two tackle boxes and a portable DVD player had allegedly be stolen, according to the report.
A second car break-in was reported about 7:15 a.m. at 1609 Crosswinds Ave., a report said. Police said the vehicle was left unlocked, and no forced entry was made. A wallet, purse, driver's license, bracelet, boxing bag, hand wraps and sunglasses were reported stolen, according to the report.
Less than half a mile away, a third car was reported broken into about 4 p.m. at 1622 Eastover Ln., a report said. The doors were left unlocked and a wallet was reported missing, according to the report. Officers found finger prints on the rear passenger side door, the report said.
About two miles away, a car break-in was reported about 2 p.m. at 901 West Port Drive, a report said. The complainant told police that a generator was stolen from the bed of his pickup truck on Tuesday night, according to the report. The complainant said he normally has the generator, which costs about $2,500, tied and locked, the report said. Police said no cables had been cut and the complainant couldn't confirm if the lock was properly attached, the report said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments