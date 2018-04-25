'All of the sudden it’s gone': Father of Loris murder victim speaks out

Barely 12 hours after Charles Durant II was murdered, his father only had three words he wanted to tell his son given the opportunity.
“I love him,” Charles Durant Sr. said.
On Tuesday, Charles Durant II died in a shooting in the Loris area. Police have not made an arrest in the case.
According to Horry County Police, at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to the intersection of Spring Street and Church Street for the reported shooting. Two people were in a truck at a stop sign when someone pulled up alongside and opened fire.
Police found the 20-year-old dead at the scene, according to the agency. The woman who was also in the truck went to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-TIPS.
Charles Durant Sr. said he was at the family’s Green Sea home on Tuesday night when he started to receive calls. He initially ignored them, but then decided to find out what people wanted.
Durant Sr. said his godson told him to get to Loris because his son was shot.
The family arrived at the scene to see it blocked by police, who didn’t share many details.
“They wouldn’t let me get close to the vehicle,” Durant Sr. said.
Officers later told Durant Sr. his son was killed. His son’s girlfriend was also shot in the incident. Durant Sr. said his family recently heard she was doing well at the hospital.
Thinking of that moment when police said his son was murdered left Durant Sr. speechless.
“Ain’t no way to express it,” he said. “I don’t know. I’d just love to know what in the world he did to someone to want to do him like that because he wasn’t a violent person.”
While his son got into a trouble like any youth, he was a good person, Durant Sr. said.
The two shared not only a birth name, but a nickname. Durant Sr. got the name “Bo” growing up and passed it on to his son who was known by some as “little Bo.”
“He reminds me so much of me. Good spirited kid, a church-going young man,” Durant Sr. said. “I’m going to miss him.”
Durant II played basketball at Green Sea Floyds High School and was enrolled at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Durant Sr. said. He was studying real estate and hoped to sell property near the beach.
There were also plans to eventually move to the Charlotte area with his girlfriend, Durant Sr. said.
More than a dozen members of Durant’s family were at the Green Sea home on Wednesday to provide comfort and hugs as they mourned the loss. Durant Sr. said the family was doing well in the situation and trying to keep the situation in God’s hands.
He admitted it will be a challenge knowing he can’t speak to his son again.
“It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be difficult,” Durant Sr. said. “Everyday seeing a person, every day of their life for 20 years, and all of the sudden it’s gone. Time heals everything, but it ain’t going to be easy.”
