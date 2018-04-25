Coroner names victim of Loris shooting

The Horry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a Loris shooting on Tuesday night.

Charles Edward Durant II, 20, of Green Sea, was pronounced dead at the scene, said deputy coroner Tony Hendrick.

Horry County Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting after 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Church Street and Spring Street in Loris, according to a tweet from Horry County police.

By 12:30 a.m. police officers left the scene. Several neighbors said they didn't have details about what happened.

Reporters Alex Lang and David Wetzel contributed to this report.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong