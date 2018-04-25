Scam alert: Here's what Horry Co. Sheriff's Office is warning you not to do

Horry County Sheriff's Office warns area residents not to give money to an illegitimate agency over the phone that is trying to collect donations for law enforcement, according to a post by the department.
The sheriff's office said calls from "The Police Action Fund" are scams. "This is not a legitimate agency recognized for law enforcement solicitations," the post reads.
The telephone number used is 803-272-7215, authorities said.
Police ask people not to give money to the agency, any other agencies, companies or people over the phone without verifying the caller and his or her information.
For more information, questions or assistance, call the sheriff's office at 843-915-5450.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
