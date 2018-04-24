Autopsy doctor testifies in K&W murder case

The doctor who performed Amanda Fisher’s autopsy said she was shot with a gun against her skull and that her death would have been near instantaneous.

“It was a fatal wound,” Edward Proctor said.

On Tuesday, Proctor and several others took the witness stand for the prosecution in the trial of Nicolas McIver and Terrell Freeman, who are accused of killing Fisher in a North Myrtle Beach parking lot in July 2016.

The two were also charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police say that Fisher met McIver, Freeman and another man in Myrtle Beach. After partying, they went to a house in North Carolina before returning to North Myrtle Beach. It was in a K&W Cafeteria parking lot where Fisher was shot and killed.

Prosecutors said McIver and Freeman left her body in the parking lot. McIver then drove Fisher’s car to North Carolina where he burned it.

Proctor said the gunshot entered the back of Fisher’s head behind her right ear and exited out the other side.

As he spoke, he held a mannequin that showed the bullet’s trajectory. Members of Fisher’s family squirmed in their seats having difficulty hearing about the killing. On the other side of the Horry County courtroom, members of McIver and Freeman’s families listened intently to the testimony.

Toxicology reports showed Fisher had a blood alcohol content of .06. She also had metabolized cocaine and an anxiety medication in her system, Proctor said.

During cross-examination, Proctor said there were no injuries from being beaten or assaulted or pushed out of a car.

Several others also testified including Tonya Honeycutt, whose family owns several convenience stores in the Carolinas. She said their records showed McIver using Fisher’s credit card to buy gas and cigarettes.

However, she testified that she did not see blood on any of McIver’s clothing.