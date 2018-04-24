Police respond to burglary call that was actually a shooting, 2 injured, cops say

A victim with a gunshot wound was on the floor when police arrived to what they thought was a burglary call in Longs late Saturday night, according to an Horry County police report. Two victims suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, police said.
Officers were called to St. Johns Circle about 11 p.m. in reference to a burglary, but the call changed to a shooting after police arrived and saw one victim on the floor holding "something to the right buttocks," a report said.
Police said there were at least two other witnesses and another victim in the room. The other victim, who was shot through the lower part of his leg, told police the suspects came in through the back door and shot them, the report said.
Police arrested one witness on scene for allegedly not giving officers his correct name, according to an additional police report.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
