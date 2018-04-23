74-year-old man robbed at gunpoint while remodeling home, police said

A 74-year-old man doing remodeling work on a house trailer reported two people allegedly robbed him at gunpoint after coming to the door inquiring about renting the home on Saturday, according to a Horry County police report.
Police responded to Ford Taylor Road in Conway about 1 p.m. after an alleged armed robbery, a report said. No suspects were arrested at the time of the report.
The victim told police that he was inside the residence doing remodeling work when a "heavy-set, light-skinned black" woman came to the front door asking about renting the house, the report said. The man told the woman the home was not for rent, according to the report.
A "skinny, tall, light-skinned" man then pushed his way inside the trailer and asked about renting, police said. He then walked through the house, possibly to see if there was anyone else in the home, and pulled out a silver and black handgun, according to the report. The incident report did not include any other details about the suspects' appearance.
The armed suspect allegedly ordered the victim to get on his knees, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim's cell phone and wallet, the report said. At some point, the suspect also told the victim that he knows where the victim lives and is going there next, according to the report. The victim gave the man his cell phone and wallet, which had $600 in cash, and the suspects left in a dark-colored Jeep, the report said.
The victim told police that the unknown suspects somehow knew about a tenant who the victim had evicted, according to the report.
A witness, who was in the backyard cutting grass during the alleged robbery, said he saw the vehicle leave and believed it was the vehicle that picked up the previous tenant who was evicted the week before, according to the report.
Officers responded to the victim's house to check on his wife's well being after the suspect threatened to go to the victim's house next, which was directly behind where the incident happened, the report said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
