'You all are evil': Cops use Taser on man after he kicks, tackles them to the ground

A 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted officers after they were called to the scene where the man was standing in the middle of the road and screaming, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report.
Christian Pierce, of Little River, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. and charged with assaulting a public official and public disorderly conduct.
Police responded to 9th Avenue and Perrin Drive in North Myrtle Beach after reports of a man standing in the road who was screaming and talking to himself, a report said.
As police spoke with Pierce, they said he was "highly agitated" and was making statements that had nothing to do with the situation, according to the report.
During the conversation, police said the suspect's body was "belated away" and his left arm was "cocked back in a position to throw a punch." Officers said he was screaming during the encounter, including using profanity and yelling, "You all are evil."
Pierce then allegedly took a step toward the police "in his fighting posture" and an officer tried to get control of him by reaching for the suspect's arm and shoulder, the report said. The suspect "came after" an officer, grabbing the officer's shirt and both falling to the ground, the report stated. A second officer was also taken to the ground, police said.
Police said Pierce continued to struggle and was resisting arrest by not listening to officers' orders to put his hands behind his back. It took three officers to get the suspect in handcuffs and into a patrol car, according to the report. Officers said the suspect was still combative while getting into the vehicle, kicking officers and refusing to put his feet in the patrol car, which caused police to use a stun gun on him.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
