Here's what police found during a Conway traffic stop

A Conway man was arrested Saturday morning after a traffic stop where police found marijuana, ecstasy and more than $9,000 in cash, police said.
James Gagum Jr, 32, was charged with intent to distribute marijuana and ecstasy about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Arrest warrants say Gagum had about 102 grams of marijuana and 32 "multicolored tablets" that were identified as ecstasy.
Conway police stopped the man in his vehicle on the 1600 block of Church Street for a traffic violation, according to a release from the department. Police seized the drugs and more than $9,300 in cash, authorities said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments