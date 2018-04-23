Myrtle Beach High School reopens after 'alleged bomb threat'

Police say Myrtle Beach High School has reopened after an "alleged bomb threat" on Monday morning.
Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Capt. Joey Crosby said officers were scene investigating after school officials received a threat Monday morning. SLED, police dogs, and Horry County and North Myrtle police were on scene assisting Myrtle Beach police with the investigation, he said.
"We did a thorough investigation and a thorough sweep of this school to make sure that staff members and students are safe," Crosby said.
High school students reporting to school were asked to go to Myrtle Beach Middle School, Crosby said. Students were allowed back on campus about 10 a.m. About 9:40 a.m., police allowed staff to come on campus and report to the media center, according to a post from the police department's Twitter.
"At this time I am not able to release to you the nature of how we received the threat because that's very pertinant to our investigations," he said.
Parents dropping off students are asked to do so as normal, Crosby said. High school students are now being brough over by bus to the high school.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments