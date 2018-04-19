How a Conway shootout led to 4 attempted murder charges

A Conway man faces eight charges — including four counts of attempted murder — after police say he tried to run over multiple people and got into a shootout with them Tuesday afternoon.
Online records show authorities charged 31-year-old Brandon Alexander Wells with the following:
- Four counts of attempted murder
- First-degree burglary
- First-degree assault and battery
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Unlawful possession of a pistol
According to a Conway police report, officers were called to Boundary Street about 3 p.m. for a shooting complaint. Police say Wells had already fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima before they arrived.
The incident unfolded when one of the victims, a 20-year-old man, was walking to his home on Boundary Street from a home on Williams Street, when he walked behind the vehicle Wells was reportedly sitting in.
The man told police as he walked behind the car, Wells attempted to hit him with the car and block him, the report says.
After, the 20-year-old returned to the home on Williams Street and explained to his aunt what had happened.
Police say both of them then headed back to Boundary Street and "once they passed behind the white vehicle, [Wells] attempted to hit them again," but they made it inside the man's home.
Wells then drove in front of the man's home, "exchanged words" with both victims, walked to the front door and pulled on it while the aunt was trying to hold it shut, the report explains.
"[Wells] forced his way into the residence and punched [the aunt] in her face in the left jaw area 2 to 3 times with a closed fist," an officer wrote in the report. "[The man] was able to push [Wells] out the front screen door as victim 3 arrived at the residence."
Police identify the third victim as the 20-year-old man's mother.
[Wells] made verbal statements as to not having a gun on him but he could very quickly," then got in his vehicle and went inside his home on Boundary Street, police said.
While Wells was gone, the man and his aunt spoke to his mother at her vehicle to explain what was going on.
Around that time, police say Wells came out of his home with a pistol and started firing rounds towards all three victims with a "semi-automatic pistol."
"[The man] then ran around his mom's vehicle and [the aunt] crawled over [the mother] in the driver's seat for cover," the report states.
Authorities say the mother had a revolver in the console of her vehicle and started returning gunfire at Wells.
After the shootout, Wells fled in the Nissan Maxima, according to police.
On Wednesday, officers say they made contact with Wells and that he agreed to turn himself in later that day. He remains behind bars as of Thursday evening with no bond set.
