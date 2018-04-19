'He said he had done bad things to women': Allen Large report reveals new details

In late 2015, disgraced Horry County Police Detective Allen Large told one of his alleged victims that he was "bad man" and that he forced women to perform sexual acts.

"He said he had done bad things to women for a long time and he was going to go to prison for it," the victim's statement reads.

That confession is detailed in a written statement by the victim and included in a 300-page investigative report on Large by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released Thursday. The investigation stemmed from criminal and civil accusations that Large sexually assaulted victims whose cases he was to investigate.

Three other Horry County police officers have been indicted for either failing to investigate crimes or sexual misconduct.

Some of Large's victims first met the officer as far back as 1996 and, according to lawsuits, the county was first made aware of his behavior as far back as 2003.

In 2014, Horry County Police placed a GPS tracker on Large's car after officials received information regarding a relationship between Large and a redacted name.

Despite the 2014 investigation, Large continued to work for the Horry County Police Department.





In June 2015, he had to complete a psychiatric evaluation for "anger management/control issues" in order to return to work. Weeks later he was declared mentally fit to return to duty.

A month later, on July 31, 2015, the department fired Large, ending his 27-year career with the agency.

It wasn't until November that Horry County Police asked SLED to investigate Large.

In September 2016, a grand jury indicted Large on five counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly coercing victims to engage with him in sexual situations.

Publicly, Large maintained his innocence until he died in January. His case never went to trial.

2015 confession

Large made his confession Dec. 23, 2015, calling a victim and saying he needed to see her, according to her statement to SLED officials in January 2016.

Large called one day after the first civil suit was filed by one of his alleged victims, and three weeks after SLED started its investigation. It was also two weeks after Large gave a statement to investigators, saying he had no sexual contact with any victims.

When Large arrived at the victim's home he was sweating profusely, according to her statement. She asked him what was wrong. Large eventually confessed to making other girls fight, engaging in sexual acts with them and how he deserved what lies ahead, according to her statement.

He also told her, according to the statement, that a different victim was supposed to "give 6 cop buddies a blow job while he watched."

Large also spoke about molesting a woman and how he picked up a prostitute in his patrol car and received a sex act from her, according to the statement.

"He said all the girls he had done this to were prostitutes and drug addicts," according to the statement, which was given on Jan. 21, 2016.

Large then went to the bathroom where he passed out and the victim called 911, according to the report. He refused to go to the hospital and told the "young rookies" who responded to the scene that they couldn't make him, according to the victim's statement. The victim drove Large home.

During that ride home, Large told the victim he was sorry for hurting her and he loved her.

"He told me to tell the truth, he was a bad person and that I would need all of that to prove it," the statement reads. "Large said, SLED would be knocking on my door, told me to tell the truth, not to lie, that they know everything and have for a while."

Days later Large was in the ICU.

2014 Investigation

In June 2014, Horry County Police internal affairs detective Matt Darrah conducted an investigation into Large after an arrestee made allegations she was in a romantic relationship with Large.

The investigation is the earliest known official inquiry into Large included in the SLED report. There are statements about Large's behavior from 2006 and 2008 included in the file.

That investigative report states that Deputy Chief Scott Rutherford was aware Lt. Chip Squires had previously put a GPS tracking device on Large’s police car “due to information he received about a relationship” between a person and Large.

Squires said the device was on Large’s car for two months — but another officer in the report said it was only two weeks — and that he never went to the home of the individual whose name was redacted from the report.

“Squires stated that Captain Buchanan had him put the tracker on Detective Large’s car because he wanted to keep it ‘in house,’” the report reads.

During the investigation, Darrah spoke to the woman who made the allegation. She said in March 2014, Large drove her to a truancy hearing in Conway in his police car. Earlier the same day, Large drove her to North Carolina where he bought her prescription medication.

The victim said Large asked numerous times to get a hotel room for sex, but she said she would not because he would fall in love with her. She said she kissed Large on several occasions, and he fondled her twice.

Large also offered to help her with an order of protection and bought her cigarettes and wine while on duty in his police car, the woman told investigators.

Large admitted to buying the prescription medication, trying to help the woman and putting his name down as a contact for Family Court. But, he denied any physical or sexual contact.

Darrah determined that 2014 complaint to be unfounded.

2015 Investigation

In July 2015, Darrah again conducted an investigation into Large.

Darrah later filed a whistleblower suit against the Horry County Police department and then-Chief Saundra Rhodes and alleged she refused to investigate internal reports and wrongdoing.

Darrah’s investigation spurred from a complaint by a woman who said Large investigated a case in which she was the victim.

The victim stated that Large offered to pay her for oral sex or if she would let him watch her fight other women, according to the report. The victim agreed to the fights and told Large it was because she was broke.

The woman did not hear from Large for a couple of weeks and phoned to ask what she could do for money. She told him she once cleaned houses and had that in mind.

Large picked up the victim and the two went to eat where he “chewed her out” and told her “how messed up she was,” according to the report.

It was then that Large told the woman that if she’d fight, he would make sure she could see her children.

Large also said she needed to lose weight for the fight and he wanted to see that she lost some the next time they met.

The following weekend, the woman cleaned Large’s house and he paid her $43. Almost a week later, she went to church with Large and his wife and again cleaned his house, this time for $30, according to the report.

Later, Large drove the woman to court and on the way home, stopped and yelled at her. He said she was going to get kicked out of her house if she stayed with her boyfriend and then she would come crawling back to Large, according to the report.

Large asked how many times she would have to perform oral sex for money to put a down payment on an apartment, according to the report. The woman responded she did not do that type of thing.

Large continued and said he wanted to give her oral sex.

“He told her that he wanted to watch her give other cops blow jobs, and if she did, nothing would ever happen to her,” according to the report.

Large asked "how many $30 blow jobs would she have to give to stay off the streets?" The victim responded, according to the report, she’d rather be on the streets.

Large told the victim that “friends help friends” and he would no longer help her, according to the report. He also again threatened that she would never see her kids again.

When the victim told her boyfriend what Large said they got into an argument on July 4, 2015. That argument was seen by another Horry County Police officer who reported the details of the argument in an incident report.

That report was “referred up the chain.”

Less than a month later, Large was fired.

Phone records

Before Large was fired, Darrah continued his investigation and obtained text messages on Large’s county-issued cellphone.

The investigation also included a Polygraph examination.

SLED officials redacted the next portions of Darrah’s report. Spokesman Thom Berry, who told The Sun News that the report was ready Thursday morning, was out of the office for the weekend by Thursday afternoon.

The cellphone report also included a list of websites that Large visited such as “kickassgirlz.com,” “catfightconnection.net” and “nudefightclub.com.”

Large had exchanged text messages with a victim in 2014 that read:

“Ok. Do u have a thong to wear,” Large wrote.

“Yea,”

“Color,” Large asked.

“Rip hers off,” he continued.

“What do you think,” Large asked.

“Sounds good,” the victim wrote back.

Another exchange read:

“U already spent the thirty five,” Large asked.

“I will get you some. How is the thing with [redacted]. Thur” Large continued.

“Good 2 go n im still on the beach u cmin out tonite,” the victim responded.

“So Tur is good at 11 to pick u guys up,” Large wrote

“Yes Sir”

“I love u,” Large wrote

“U to I told U’

“U really going to work her over,” Large responded

“Yup lol!”

“I will get u some money. Busy tonite. Sorry,” Large wrote.

“The lady from Charleston wants to talk Monday,” Large added.

“K that fine” the victim answered.

“U wll wrestle her and ask her of she would try some cattfight. Like slaps punches and grabs,” Large wrote.

“Nothing to the head,” he added.

Durrah’s report determined the complaint that led to the investigation was sustained.

Large speaks to investigators

On Dec. 10, 2015, Large gave a statement to SLED investigators. The typed comments are slightly more than seven pages in length.

Large states he was fired for harassing a complainant from a case he investigated in May 2015 and “completed it as unfounded.”

In his statement, Large provided details about cases he handled and his interactions with victims.

He denied any sexual contact with victims. But, he does state that he suggested to one the cat fighting companies as they pay well and could help her get a large amount of money.

“I am nobody am grateful for being given a chance to help people even if it is to jail,” Large wrote. “I treat all person that I have dealt with respect, compassion, and mercy, if they were a victim, witness, suspect, or defendant.

“I have been very successful with treating everyone this way and I do care about all of them.”

He then jumps back into his interactions with victims and witnesses before concluding.

“I have never used my position as a detective to make or use anyone to do things for me,” Large wrote. “I did not use my position with the police department to hook up with women.”

Thirteen days later he confessed to a victim, according to her statement.