Bond set for two suspects in Ocean Boulevard motel shooting

Two suspects in connection to a shooting near an Ocean Boulevard motel appeared in court on Thursday as a judge set bond on their charges.

Police arrested Elaine Mason and Sheddrick Pendergrass on Wednesday for the incident near the Aquarius Motel, 301 12th Ave. North. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m.

On Thursday, the suspects appeared before Myrtle Beach Chief Judge Jennifer Wilson for an initial hearing.





Police charged Mason with unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits. Her bond was set at $5,776. Pendergrass was charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $25,615.

Both appeared via video in a Myrtle Beach courtroom and Pendergrass told the judge "I did not do that crime."

His fiancee asked the court for a reasonable bond. She told the judge Pendergrass hasn't had recent legal trouble and has children.

Wilson said she felt the bond was reasonable and she did not consider Pendergrass a flight risk as he lived in Horry County for the past decade.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police department, on Wednesday, officers went to the Aquarius Motel for the reported shooting. The people involved in the incident fled the scene in a burgundy Dodge Truck before officers arrived.

Witnesses say a woman, who appeared to be holding a revolver, was yelling at another person, according to the department.

A short time later, police received a call at the 7 Brothers Motel, 103 N. Ocean Blvd, about occupants of a room arguing and wanting an eviction.

When officers arrived they saw the truck from the Aquarius Motel, according to the department.

The suspects were identified by witnesses and city video cameras, according to the department. Officers got a search warrant and found a Ruger 357 revolver inside the room and one of the bullets were discharged.