Two people face charges in Ocean Boulevard hotel shooting

Myrtle Beach Police plan to charge two people in connection to a shooting at an Ocean Boulevard hotel on Wednesday morning.

According to the department, officers went to the Aquarius Motel, 301 12th Ave. North, at about 8:30 a.m. for the reported shooting. The people involved in the incident fled the scene in a burgundy Dodge Truck before offices arrived.

Witnesses say a woman, who appeared to be holding a revolver, was yelling at another person, according to the department.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A short time later, police received a call at the 7 Brother’s Motel, 103 N Ocean Blvd, about occupants of a room arguing and wanting an eviction.

When officers arrived they saw the truck from the Aquarius motel, according to the department.

The suspects were identified by witnesses and city video cameras, according to the department. Officers got a search warrant and found a Ruger 357 revolver inside the room and one of the bullets were discharged.

Police are not identifying the suspect until they are served with their warrants. The two were taken to Myrtle Beach Police Department Jail. One will be charged with discharging a firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm. The other person will be charged with assault.