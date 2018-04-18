Shots fired at motel near Ocean Boulevard

Myrtle Beach police said shots were fired just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Aquarius Motel parking lot near Ocean Boulevard.

Capt. David Knipes with Myrtle Beach Police Department said a black woman was seen in the parking lot with a gun, got into a red truck and left the scene. Nobody was injured, he said.

Anita Sunday, Aquarius corporate manager, said two people involved in an altercation Wednesday morning were "thrown out" of the motel on Monday. She said a woman and man were sitting in a car in the parking lot at 4 a.m., and then later the woman shot at the man.

"That's not something we want around youngins," she said. "And we have youngins living here."

Sunday said the motel doesn't allow crime and employees are trained to watch for it. She said she's unsure the reason the two people were asked to leave Monday.

"When I tell them to get, they have 20 minutes to get," she said. "It's hard in the downtown area. You have to stay on top of it."

There were two police vehicles at the motel around 9 a.m. but no apparent crime scene was established.

Willie Robinson, a witness, said he was upstairs in his room watching television.

"It sounded like a .22," he said. "I heard someone say, 'There's never a dull moment.' I heard someone arguing."

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong