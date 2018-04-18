Police presence at middle school following threatening text message

Black Water Middle School in Conway will have additional law enforcement on campus today following a threatening text message a student received Tuesday evening, according to the school's Facebook.
The incident is under investigation, the post said.
"Out of abundance of caution, additional law enforcement will be present at the school" Wednesday, the post reads. "We take all threats seriously and will hold students accountable for their actions."
School district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said several people were involved in the group text where the threat was made, and that detectives were at Black Water Middle on Wednesday to question those involved.
She said she couldn't answer whether or not the threat was made against the school or a student, or the type of threat made.
"It was non-specific," she said.
Attempts to reach Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson Wednesday morning were unsuccessful.
