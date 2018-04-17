He exposed himself to a woman in a Myrtle Beach laundromat, cops say

Myrtle Beach police say a man exposed himself to a woman who was washing clothes at a laundromat on Broadway Street late Sunday evening. It was the second time in three months that the same man allegedly exposed himself to the victim, police said.
Police responded to 602 Broadway St. about 9 p.m. after a woman called 911, a police report said.
The victim told police the suspect was a black man about six feet tall, wearing a blue shirt, jeans and black fitted baseball cap, the report said.
The woman said she was at the back of the laundromat waiting on clothes to finish drying when the suspect walked over to the washing machine, the report stated. The victim said she checked on her clothes and looked over at the suspect who was then standing at the soda machine, police said. The suspect exposed himself, according to the report.
Before calling 911, police said the woman then texted her husband, who was down the street, and told him to "come to the laundromat quickly." The victim said the same man exposed himself about three months ago, the report said.
The suspect left the laundromat after and went eastbound on 6th Avenue North, according to the report.
Police said they were unable to find the suspect, but "keep checks will be done often."
