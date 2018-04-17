Police: 'Armed and dangerous' Charlotte murder suspect moving through Carolinas

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are asking for help finding a murder suspect who is "armed and dangerous" and traveling to motels throughout the Carolinas, according to a release.
Joseph Tyrell Abercromie, 33, is wanted in connection with the murder of Antwain Maurice Price. Charlotte authorities have obtained warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.
Charlotte police say Abercrombie knows he is wanted and is reportedly moving along interstates staying in motels throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. The investigation found Abercrombie is likely to be with Bria Anansa Shawntia Robinson, who has ties in Spartanburg, the release said.
The suspect has previously been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in South Carolina, police said.
Abercrombie has warrants unrelated to the murder for obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft, possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and probation violation, the release said.
Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Charlotte CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600, go to http://charlottecrimestoppers.com, call South Carolina CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or any other local crime tip line.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
