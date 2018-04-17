Crime

Police: 'Armed and dangerous' Charlotte murder suspect moving through Carolinas

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

April 17, 2018 08:30 AM

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are asking for help finding a murder suspect who is "armed and dangerous" and traveling to motels throughout the Carolinas, according to a release.

Joseph Tyrell Abercromie, 33, is wanted in connection with the murder of Antwain Maurice Price. Charlotte authorities have obtained warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.

Abercrombie.JPG
Joesph Tyrell Abercrombie
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

Charlotte police say Abercrombie knows he is wanted and is reportedly moving along interstates staying in motels throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. The investigation found Abercrombie is likely to be with Bria Anansa Shawntia Robinson, who has ties in Spartanburg, the release said.

The suspect has previously been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in South Carolina, police said.

Abercrombie has warrants unrelated to the murder for obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft, possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and probation violation, the release said.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Charlotte CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600, go to http://charlottecrimestoppers.com, call South Carolina CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or any other local crime tip line.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. McClatchy

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  