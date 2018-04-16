She wore sunglasses, used orange gun to rob a Carolina Forest gas station, cops say

Horry County police were unable to find a suspect who allegedly robbed a Carolina Forest gas station Sunday using a weapon that looked like a flare gun with a "snub-nose" type barrel, an incident report said.
Officers responded to the Circle K, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., after 5 p.m. and spoke with an employee who gave a description of the suspect and what happened, a report said.
The suspect came into the store and wandered around for several minutes like she was looking for something, the report said. The employee said the suspect was a thin white woman in her 20s with brown hair, wearing black sweatpants, a large puffy gray jacket and sunglasses, the report said.
Police said the suspect walked up to the counter after a customer paid for his items and left, and then the suspect put a bag of candy on the counter, according to the report. The employee said after giving the suspect her total, the suspect "shuffled around" with her pants like she was looking for money, the report states.
The woman then placed an orange gun that looked like a flare gun on the counter and told the employee to show her hands, according to the report. Police said the suspect held the gun in her right hand while covering it with her jacket, the report said.
The victim told police she did what the suspect asked, opened the register and put cash in a bag the suspect put on the counter, the report said. Officers said the suspect immediately left the store after.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect driving onto the property from the Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive intersection, coming into the store and trying to hide her face from the camera, according to the report. Police said a description of the vehicle couldn't be seen on camera. Footage shows the suspect with the hood of her jacket on as she walked around the store, turning her face at odd angles, the report states.
Police said the surveillance shows what the victim had explained, but the gun was unable to be seen on camera. The suspect was using a bag and her jacket to "cover something she appeared to be holding in her right hand," the report said.
Footage from the Circle K one mile away at 4301 River Oaks Drive shows the suspect had visited "just a short time" before the incident happened, police said.
Officers searched the area and were unable to find the suspect, according to the report.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
