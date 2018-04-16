Georgetown man killed in SC prison riot

One of the seven inmates killed at the Lee Correctional Institute was serving a life sentence for a 2012 murder in Georgetown.
Damonte Marquez Rivera was one of the inmates who was killed Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Late Sunday into Monday, seven inmates died and 17 more were injured during a 7-hour fight at Lee County facility.
Rivera, 24, was serving a life sentence for his role in the murder and home invasion that left Alfonza Thomas dead. Thomas was with Rivera and other men when they broke into a home and demanded money on Aug 30, 2012.
Rivera was convicted of murder, burglary, armed robbery and kidnapping.
After the robbery — in which the suspects pointed a gun at a 10-year-old and toddler — Rivera and Anthony Fraser shot Thomas from behind, according to The Sun News' archives.
Thomas was found dead in a wooded area near a path between Legion and Church streets.
Rivera moved to the maximum-security Lee Correctional in November 2017, according to prison records. While in Department of Corrections custody he was caught with or trying to get a cell phone three times. Rivera was also disciplined for possession of contraband.
Rivera served time in three other or maximum-security facilities, McCormick, Lieber and Kirkland.
The DOC lists a Level 3, or maximum security, prisons as places to house "violent offenders with longer sentences, and inmates who exhibit behavioral problems. Housing consists of single and double cells, and all perimeters are double-fenced with extensive electronic surveillance."
Inmates are closely supervised and movements inside the prison are highly restricted, according to DOC.
According to The State, the prison had several violent events in recent years. Three weeks ago an officer was held hostage as inmates briefly took control of a dorm at Bishopville.
An inmate also died during a fight at the prison last July. In January 2016, five inmates were injured in a fight, and five months later, an inmate was killed and another hurt during an incident.
