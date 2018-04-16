Police: He pulled her into an abandoned building, beat and raped her

A Conway man has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping after he allegedly beat and raped a woman in a Bucksport neighborhood Sunday, according to an Horry County police report.
Police arrested Justin Weaver, 23, after they say he pulled a woman into an abandoned building as she was walking by and then started hitting and beating her before he raped her, the report said.
Officers and fire rescue responded to the scene about 7 a.m. Sunday, the report said. The victim was in the ambulance when police arrived and was able to tell police what happened, the report stated.
The victim said she was walking from a friend's house when the suspect allegedly pulled her into an abandoned building before the alleged assault, authorities said. She said she left her shoes at the scene, and police were able to find the shoes where the incident took place, the report said.
Weaver was given a total of $50,000 bond on the criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping charges, according to online jail records.
