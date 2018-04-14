North Myrtle Beach police warn of scam involving postcards

Be wary of any postcards you may receive in the mail that state you have an "unclaimed reward" — it's just a scam, according to North Myrtle Beach police.
The police department shared photos of what the postcards look like in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The postcards read "FINAL NOTICE" and that an "Unclaimed Reward worth up to $100 in Savings is being held for you at out main Distribution Center."
A number is then provided on the postcard to "claim the reward."
On the back of the postcard, it says the $100 in savings can be used at Walmart, Target and more.
Police urge those who receive one of the postcards to not call the number listed and to throw it away after removing your name and address from the card.
Any suspicious activity should be reported to the North Myrtle Beach Communication center at 843-280-5511.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments