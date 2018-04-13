He sexually assaulted 2 girls for 'several years.' Now, he'll spend decades in prison

A Myrtle Beach man will spend years in prison after he was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting two young girls for "several years," according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Circuit Court Judge Larry B. Hyman sentenced 33-year-old Scott Richard Rowan to 30 years in prison after he was convicted on the charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the release says.
Rowan is ordered to serve 15 years in prison for each charge — with the sentences running concurrently — and upon his release, he must register as a sex offender and be under electronic monitoring for the rest of his life.
"The crimes came to light when the younger female victim, who was then 16, ran away from home," the release states. "This victim left letters for her mother that reported Rowan had been sexually assaulting her since she was 10 years old. The letters also stated that Rowan had been inappropriately touching the other older victim for years as well."
The victims' mother then confronted Rowan about the allegations in the letters before contacting police and "he admitted to touching the older victim inappropriately and having sexual relations with the younger victim," officials said.
Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen, along with George Henry Martin, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the solicitor's office.
"I am awed by the strength shown by our victims, for coming forward and for enduring trial," Walter said in the release. "I am thankful that justice was done in this case."
