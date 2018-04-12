Alleged prostitute busted after exchanging texts with a cop, warrant says

A 36-year-old woman was arrested for prostitution after she allegedly exchanged text messages with a Myrtle Beach police officer, agreeing to perform sex acts for money, according to an arrest warrant.
Police charged Tara Melissa Forsythe, of Myrtle Beach, with prostitution, second offense, the warrant states.
On Monday, the officer received information regarding prostitution activity at 201 74th Avenue North, the Sand Dunes Resort.
"While engaging in a text message conversation with [Forsythe], she agreed to perform sex acts in exchange for U.S. Currency," the warrant states.
Online records show she previously plead guilty to a prostitution charge in 2013, and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
