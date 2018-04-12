Suspect arrested in connection with Market Common car break-ins

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with multiple car break-ins at Market Common, said Myrtle Beach Police Spokesperson Capt. Joey Crosby.
Jerrett Nelson Leary has been charged with eight counts of burglary auto, loitering and a traffic violation, Crosby said.
Police reviewed surveillance footage of a potential suspect and a photo of the suspect was given to officers, Crosby said. While patrolling Market Common, an officer saw the suspect on a bike and stopped the suspect, he said. The suspect was arrested on unrelated charges and later faced the auto burglary charges.
Leary had a bond hearing Thursday morning and is no longer booked at the jail.
Crosby said the public should remember to lock vehicles and to not leave valuables in plain sight.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
