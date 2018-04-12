He threatened to kill employees as he robbed a fast food joint, cops say

Horry County Police say they arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a robbery at a Longs Wendy’s where the suspects threatened to kill the employees.
Trayquan Dockery, 19, of North Myrtle Beach, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
He is currently being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Police said on April 2 at about 10 p.m., two men robbed the 6875 Highway 90 establishment. The manager told police that two men came in with handguns, according to an incident report.
The suspects demanded all the employees into the back of the eatery, according to the report. They then told the manager to open the safe and threatened “to blow her head off” if she didn’t do it fast enough.
One of the suspects also pointed a gun at one of the other employee’s face, the report states.
After the suspects got the money they ran out of the back.
An employee followed and one of the suspects fired a shot, hitting a truck, according to police.
In 2016, Dockery was charged with being an accessory to a crime, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery. Those cases remain active, according to the Horry County Public Index.
