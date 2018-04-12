Conway man arrested in connection to 3 armed robberies

Conway police say a man wanted in connection to three armed robberies has been arrested.
Albert Jamail Hickman, 29, of Conway, was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to online records. Hickman faces three armed robbery charges, records show.
Hickman was wanted in connection to three armed robberies that allegedly happened Wednesday morning at the Family Dollar, located at 3400 4th Avenue, and Southside Pharmacy, located at 3320 4th Avenue, which are both are located within the same strip mall. And another that allegedly happened at the Walgreens on Church Street.
The incident at Family Dollar happened about 9:35 a.m. and the Walgreens incident happened about 5:45 a.m.
Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell said additional information will be provided later this morning.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
