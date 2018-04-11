Man flees from police after attempted traffic stop

A man ran away from the roundabout at Singleton Ridge Road and Technology Boulevard Wednesday while police searched his car, according to a witness and a Coastal Carolina University official.
Witness Michael Thomas, who works at Jiffy Lube, said he saw a black Chevrolet Malibu come to a stop in the roundabout.
"I heard loud tires screeching coming down Technology towards Singleton," Thomas said. "I saw it screech to a halt and the driver’s door swing open."
Thomas said the driver, a tall male, fled towards the Waccamaw Medical Park complex while police pulled up.
CCU spokesperson Carolina Smith said that a CCU police officer attempted to stop the car around 11:15 a.m. because it had an expired license plate, but that the car did not stop, and the police officer did not give chase.
"A short distance away, the driver exited the vehicle and ran on foot," Smith said in an email. "The officer who attempted to initiate the stop stayed with the vehicle at the roundabout on Singleton Ridge Road."
Thomas said the man who fled left the car in drive, and it rolled forward and hit a black Ford Mustang before officers jumped in and stopped it.
Thomas said officers searched the car.
Smith said police have not yet located the driver, and that there is not an active search ongoing. She said a description of the driver has been provided to other law enforcement agencies.
