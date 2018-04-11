Woman avoids jail time for lighting hotel bed on fire as man slept

A 41-year-old woman will head to drug court in lieu of prison for a case where she set fire to a hotel bed where the man who beat her slept.
Horry County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Dawn Jordan to three years in prison, but suspended the punishment and instead ordered Jordan to drug court. On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.
If Jordan completes the drug court program, the assault and battery charge would be dismissed.
Police initially charged Jordan with attempted murder and other charges for the December 2016 incident at Reef Resort at 7100 North Ocean Boulevard.
Senior Assistant Solicitor George Debusk said Jordan stayed at the hotel with the victim in the case. Debusk said the victim in the case was a drug dealer.
Witnesses said there was an altercation and Johnson was beaten.
The victim went to sleep on the bed and Jordan threw a cigarette on the bed, lighting it on fire, Debusk said.
The victim had burns and had to be treated at the hospital for his injuries.
Defense Attorney Morgan Martin said Jordan lost her way in life as the result of substance abuse.
The plea was the result of a negotiated sentence between the state and Jordan. That meant if Culbertson accepted it he had to abide by its terms. If he handed down a stiffer sentence, Jordan could have withdrawn her guilty plea.
Comments