Suspect sought after Murrells Inlet store robbed

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a Murrells Inlet gas station.
Authorities were called to the Kangaroo convenience store at Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 Bypass Wednesday morning, according to a GCSO news release.
Deputies are looking for a suspect who they described as "an extremely pale white male, tall and thin, wearing a black hoodie, a dark ball cap and possibly green sweatpants," the release states.
Anyone with information can call the GCSO at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips can also be sent using Text-A-Tip by dialing 274637 from a cellphone and texting the word "GCSOTIP" followed by the message.
