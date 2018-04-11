Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking this suspect in connection with a reported armed robbery at a Kangaroo convenience store on Wednesday morning.
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking this suspect in connection with a reported armed robbery at a Kangaroo convenience store on Wednesday morning. - Georgetown County Sheriff's Office
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking this suspect in connection with a reported armed robbery at a Kangaroo convenience store on Wednesday morning. - Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Suspect sought after Murrells Inlet store robbed

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

April 11, 2018 11:51 AM

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a Murrells Inlet gas station.

Authorities were called to the Kangaroo convenience store at Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 Bypass Wednesday morning, according to a GCSO news release.

Deputies are looking for a suspect who they described as "an extremely pale white male, tall and thin, wearing a black hoodie, a dark ball cap and possibly green sweatpants," the release states.

Anyone with information can call the GCSO at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips can also be sent using Text-A-Tip by dialing 274637 from a cellphone and texting the word "GCSOTIP" followed by the message.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

View More Video