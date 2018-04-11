Police investigating string of armed robberies in Conway

Conway police are searching for suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened Wednesday morning.
Two robberies happened at the Family Dollar, 3400 Fourth Avenue, and Southside Pharmacy, 3320 Fourth Avenue, which are both located in the same complex. Another robbery happened at Walgreens, 1601 Church St., police said.
"We can't say for sure if they are related, but we realize there are similarities in all the incidents," said Taylor Newell, Conway spokesperson.
The suspects are described as black men with short hair who were wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, dark pants and light brown shoes, Newell said.
The incident at Family Dollar happened about 9:35 a.m. and the Walgreens incident happened about 5:45 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 843-248-1790.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
