Man had a bag of cocaine in his hands while unconscious in car, police said

Horry County police responded to a Myrtle Beach area gas station to check on the well being of a man who was unconscious in his parked car early Wednesday morning. Officers later found more than 14 grams of heroin and less than one gram of cocaine, a report said.
Dedrick Wilson, 39, of Pawleys Island, wouldn't wake up when officers tried to make contact with him about 1:30 a.m. in the Circle K gas station on Holmestown Road, police said. Police were able to open the car door, which caused Wilson to wake up, the report said.
Officers noticed the suspect had a plastic bag in his hands that had a white powder and off-white rock substance inside, the report said. The suspect told police it was crack and cocaine, according to the report.
After detaining Wilson, police said they saw an "unnatural bulge in the suspect's pants." The suspect was questioned multiple times about having anything illegal on his person, and he told police he did not, the report said.
Wilson was advised that he would face consequences if he brought any contraband to jail, police said. The suspect then told police he had narcotics, which were found in a black sock that was in his pants, the report said.
Police found "84 slips" filled with a white powder identified by the suspect as fentanyl, which amounted to be between 14 and 28 grams, the report said.
Wilson was charged with possession of crack cocaine and powder cocaine, the report said. He was placed on hold at J. Reuben Long Detention Center for arrest warrants that would be obtained by the narcotics unit, police said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
