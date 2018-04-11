He left his mom's moped running while he robbed a Myrtle Beach area CVS, cops say

Horry County police say they saw a masked man in camouflage walking across a parking lot who they later found had allegedly robbed a CVS in the Myrtle Beach area, a report said.
Martin Lee Mitchell, 36, was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery and public intoxication Tuesday.
Officers were patrolling the Conway National Bank parking lot, 9726 N. Kings Hwy, about 9 a.m. when they saw a man and found his attire "to be suspicious," the report said.
The officers pulled up behind Mitchell in a marked patrol car and honked the horn, which caused the suspect to look back at police, the report said. Officers gestured for the suspect to come to the patrol vehicle, but once the suspect made eye contact, he began walking faster and took the mask off of his face, police said.
In the Miyabi Japanese Restaurant parking lot next door, officers attempted to make contact with Mitchell again, police said. But he continued to walk and went into the Water Way Golf Course parking lot across North Kings Highway, the report said.
Police then got out of the vehicle and were able to put Mitchell in investigative detention, the report said.
Mitchell was asked by police if he had any illegal contraband, weapons and if he'd been drinking alcohol, police said. The suspect told police he drank two mini bottles of alcohol, the report said.
Police searched Mitchell, finding five mini bottles of vodka and about $430 in cash, police said.
During the investigation, officers noticed a parked moped in the golf course parking lot that was still running, the report said. Mitchell told police the moped belonged to his mother, police said.
Officers said they then began checking with local businesses to see if there had been any robberies. Police confirmed Mitchell was the suspect involved in the CVS robbery by looking at surveillance footage and verifying the store was missing the same amount of money Mitchell had on his person, the report said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
