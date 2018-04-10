Agents bust men with 'significant amount' of heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine

A months-long investigation led authorities to find a "significant amount" of crack cocaine, heroin, powder cocaine, handguns and more at a home in Georgetown, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities charged Georgetown County residents Vincedric Holmes, 23, Ronald McCullough, also 23, and Cianta Thompson, 19, in connection with the raid, the release says.
On Monday, agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and deputies with the GCSO searched their home on Mercer Avenue after obtaining arrest and search warrants, officials said.
During the search, authorities say they found "a significant amount" of crack cocaine, heroin, and powder cocaine.
"Also found were two handguns, ammunition, U.S. currency, digital scales, packaging materials, marijuana and pills," the release states. "Agents also discovered implements and ingredients the defendants were using to convert powder cocaine into crack."
Officials say Holmes is charged with the following:
- Trafficking crack 200-400 grams
- Trafficking cocaine 28-100 grams
- Possession of a firearm during a violent felony
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of Schedule IV pills
McCullough is charged with:
- Distributing heroin
- Trafficking heroin
- Possession of a firearm during a violent felony
Thompson is charged with:
- Trafficking heroin
- Possession of a firearm during a violent felony
